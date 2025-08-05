An Overview of Exact Sciences's Earnings

Exact Sciences EXAS will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Exact Sciences to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

Anticipation surrounds Exact Sciences's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.16, leading to a 9.31% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Exact Sciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.37 -0.31 -0.21 -0.32 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.06 -0.21 -0.09 Price Change % 9.0% -2.0% -23.0% 27.0%

Exact Sciences Share Price Analysis

Shares of Exact Sciences were trading at $46.83 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.34%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Exact Sciences

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Exact Sciences.

Analysts have provided Exact Sciences with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $66.5, suggesting a potential 42.0% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Roivant Sciences, Exelixis and Halozyme Therapeutics, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Roivant Sciences, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 61.56% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Exelixis, with an average 1-year price target of $47.29, suggesting a potential 0.98% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Halozyme Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $61.2, suggesting a potential 30.69% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Roivant Sciences, Exelixis and Halozyme Therapeutics, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Exact Sciences Outperform 10.86% $500.55M -4.22% Roivant Sciences Buy -16.08% $7.37M -4.18% Exelixis Buy -10.82% $548.79M 8.88% Halozyme Therapeutics Neutral 35.22% $216.46M 27.92%

Key Takeaway:

Exact Sciences ranks: - Top for Revenue Growth. - Bottom for Gross Profit. - Bottom for Return on Equity. - Consensus rating is Outperform.

Delving into Exact Sciences's Background

Exact Sciences, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. Exact's Cologuard screening test is a noninvasive stool-based DNA test for colorectal cancer. The company also competes in the precision oncology market with Oncotype DX, a suite of tissue-based genomic tests for estimating recurrence risk and likelihood of benefit from chemotherapy for breast and colon cancer, and OncoExTra, a liquid-based comprehensive genomic profiling test. It is also developing liquid biopsy tests for molecular residual disease, colorectal cancer screening, and multicancer screening.

Exact Sciences's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Exact Sciences's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.86%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Exact Sciences's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -14.32%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Exact Sciences's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.22% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exact Sciences's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.74%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Exact Sciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.05.

