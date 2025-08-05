Insights into Trimble's Upcoming Earnings

Trimble TRMB will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Trimble to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57.

Trimble bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Trimble's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.88 0.62 0.58 EPS Actual 0.61 0.89 0.70 0.62 Price Change % 2.0% -3.0% -1.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of Trimble's Stock

Shares of Trimble were trading at $84.25 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 62.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Trimble

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Trimble.

A total of 4 analyst ratings have been received for Trimble, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $88.75, suggesting a potential 5.34% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Zebra Technologies, Teledyne Technologies and Keysight Techs, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Zebra Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $327.25, suggesting a potential 288.43% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Teledyne Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $612.0, suggesting a potential 626.41% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Keysight Techs, with an average 1-year price target of $180.4, suggesting a potential 114.12% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Zebra Technologies, Teledyne Technologies and Keysight Techs are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Trimble Outperform -11.82% $560.80M 1.19% Zebra Technologies Neutral 11.32% $645M 3.77% Teledyne Technologies Buy 10.16% $644.60M 2.07% Keysight Techs Outperform 7.40% $814M 4.82%

Key Takeaway:

Trimble ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, Trimble is at the top for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Trimble Better

Trimble Inc is a technology solutions provider that enables office and mobile professionals to connect their workflows and asset lifecycles to drive a more productive, sustainable future. The company has three reportable segments: Architects, Engineers, Construction, and Owners (AECO). This segment provides software solutions that sell through a direct channel to customers in the construction industry. Field Systems. This segment provides hardware and associated software solutions that sell through dealer partner channels. Transportation and Logistics (T&L). This segment provides solutions for customers working in long-haul trucking and freight shipping markets.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Trimble

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Trimble's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.82%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Trimble's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.93%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trimble's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.19%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trimble's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.73%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Trimble's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.26.

