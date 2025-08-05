Uncovering Potential: IonQ's Earnings Preview

IonQ IONQ will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate IonQ to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14.

IonQ bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 9.27% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at IonQ's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.12 -0.22 -0.22 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.93 -0.24 -0.18 Price Change % 9.0% -17.0% 34.0% 5.0%

Market Performance of IonQ's Stock

Shares of IonQ were trading at $39.86 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 508.82%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on IonQ

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on IonQ.

Analysts have provided IonQ with 10 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $50.0, suggesting a potential 25.44% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of SanDisk, Pure Storage and NetApp, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for SanDisk, with an average 1-year price target of $58.5, suggesting a potential 46.76% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Pure Storage, with an average 1-year price target of $67.5, suggesting a potential 69.34% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for NetApp, with an average 1-year price target of $112.33, suggesting a potential 181.81% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for SanDisk, Pure Storage and NetApp, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity IonQ Buy -0.21% $3.25M -5.61% SanDisk Buy -0.59% $382M -18.27% Pure Storage Buy 12.26% $536.15M -1.10% NetApp Neutral 3.84% $1.19B 33.42%

Key Takeaway:

IonQ is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative values indicating a decline in these areas. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity, showing a relatively strong performance in generating profit with shareholder equity.

Discovering IonQ: A Closer Look

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

Unraveling the Financial Story of IonQ

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: IonQ's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.21%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: IonQ's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -426.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): IonQ's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): IonQ's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

