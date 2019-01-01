IonQ (NYSE:IONQ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.090
Quarterly Revenue
$2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of IonQ using advanced sorting and filters.
IonQ Questions & Answers
When is IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) reporting earnings?
IonQ (IONQ) is scheduled to report earnings on August 13, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.12, which missed the estimate of $-0.07.
What were IonQ’s (NYSE:IONQ) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $233K, which missed the estimate of $250K.
