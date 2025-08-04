Hudson Pacific Properties Earnings Preview

Hudson Pacific Properties HPP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Hudson Pacific Properties will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.28.

The market awaits Hudson Pacific Properties's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 0.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hudson Pacific Properties's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.10 0.11 0.19 EPS Actual 0.01 0.11 0.10 0.17 Price Change % -0.0% -4.0% 4.0% -12.0%

Hudson Pacific Properties Share Price Analysis

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties were trading at $2.41 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 55.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Hudson Pacific Properties

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Hudson Pacific Properties.

Analysts have provided Hudson Pacific Properties with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $3.41, suggesting a potential 41.49% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Easterly Government Props, Piedmont Realty Trust and Empire State Realty Trust, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Easterly Government Props, with an average 1-year price target of $23.5, suggesting a potential 875.1% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Piedmont Realty Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $8.5, suggesting a potential 252.7% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Empire State Realty Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $8.3, suggesting a potential 244.4% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Easterly Government Props, Piedmont Realty Trust and Empire State Realty Trust are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Hudson Pacific Properties Outperform -7.27% $85.20M -3.12% Easterly Government Props Neutral 8.07% $52.92M 0.22% Piedmont Realty Trust Buy -2.07% $84.68M -1.08% Empire State Realty Trust Underperform 6.21% $91.51M 0.46%

Key Takeaway:

Hudson Pacific Properties ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating lower performance in these areas compared to its peers. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity, showcasing stronger profitability relative to others. Overall, the company's performance is mixed when compared to its peers.

Discovering Hudson Pacific Properties: A Closer Look

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires, operates, and owns office buildings and media and entertainment properties, such as sound stages, on America's West Coast. The company focuses on developed, urban markets in Northern California, Southern California, and the Pacific Northwest. In terms of total square footage, the vast majority of Hudson Pacific's real estate portfolio is composed of office properties located in the Greater Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles areas. The company operates in two reportable segments; office properties & related operations; and studio properties & related operations. The majority of revenue is derived from the office properties & related operations segment.

Financial Insights: Hudson Pacific Properties

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Hudson Pacific Properties's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.27%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Hudson Pacific Properties's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -37.64%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hudson Pacific Properties's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hudson Pacific Properties's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.93%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.96, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

