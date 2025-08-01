Earnings Preview For Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics PLOW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Douglas Dynamics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85.

Douglas Dynamics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.55% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Douglas Dynamics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0 0.31 0.21 0.66 EPS Actual -0.09 0.39 0.24 1.11 Price Change % 5.0% 6.0% -12.0% 16.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Dynamics were trading at $28.6 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Douglas Dynamics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.