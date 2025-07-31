Earnings Outlook For Liberty Global

Liberty Global LBTYA will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Liberty Global to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.55.

Liberty Global bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $3.01, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Liberty Global's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.83 -1.11 -0.69 -0.73 EPS Actual -3.84 6.11 -3.95 0.71 Price Change % -11.0% 0.0% -3.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of Liberty Global's Stock

Shares of Liberty Global were trading at $9.86 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Liberty Global

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Liberty Global.

Liberty Global has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $10.87, the consensus suggests a potential 10.24% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Liberty Global, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Liberty Global, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Liberty Global Neutral 7.32% $767.80M -10.69%

Key Takeaway:

Liberty Global is positioned in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth, indicating lower growth compared to peers. The company's gross profit is at the top, reflecting strong profitability. However, its return on equity is at the bottom, suggesting lower returns generated on shareholder equity.

All You Need to Know About Liberty Global

Liberty Global is a holding company with interests in European telecom companies in the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, and Slovakia. Liberty owns the main cable network in each of these geographies and has pursued a strategy since 2016 to merge or partner with mobile network operators to be able to offer converged services. Liberty also owns minority stakes in other media, entertainment, and cloud companies.

Financial Milestones: Liberty Global's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Liberty Global's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.32%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -114.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liberty Global's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -10.69% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liberty Global's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Liberty Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.8.

To track all earnings releases for Liberty Global visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.