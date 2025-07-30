Examining the Future: Vulcan Materials's Earnings Outlook

Vulcan Materials VMC is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Vulcan Materials to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.58.

The announcement from Vulcan Materials is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.22 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.5% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Vulcan Materials's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.78 1.75 2.32 2.61 EPS Actual 1 2.17 2.22 2.35 Price Change % 0.0% -3.0% -1.0% -2.0%

Tracking Vulcan Materials's Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials were trading at $273.92 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Vulcan Materials

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Vulcan Materials.

Analysts have provided Vulcan Materials with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $303.75, suggesting a potential 10.89% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Martin Marietta Materials, Amrize and Eagle Materials, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Martin Marietta Materials, with an average 1-year price target of $587.8, suggesting a potential 114.59% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Amrize, with an average 1-year price target of $58.5, suggesting a potential 78.64% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Eagle Materials, with an average 1-year price target of $241.6, suggesting a potential 11.8% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Martin Marietta Materials, Amrize and Eagle Materials, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Vulcan Materials Buy 5.75% $365.30M 1.59% Martin Marietta Materials Buy 8.15% $335M 1.25% Amrize Outperform -3.92% $222M -0.43% Eagle Materials Neutral -1.37% $104.61M 4.50%

Key Takeaway:

Vulcan Materials ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

Get to Know Vulcan Materials Better

Vulcan Materials is the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). Its largest markets include Texas, California, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Alabama. In 2024, Vulcan sold 219.9 million tons of aggregates, 13.6 million tons of asphalt mix, and 3.6 million cubic yards of ready-mix. As of Dec. 31, 2023, the company had nearly 16 billion tons of aggregates reserves.

Vulcan Materials's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Vulcan Materials displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.75%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Vulcan Materials's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.89%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vulcan Materials's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.59%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vulcan Materials's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Vulcan Materials's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.67. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

