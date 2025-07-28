Earnings Preview For Chemed

Chemed CHE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Chemed will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.72.

Chemed bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.08, leading to a 6.61% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Chemed's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 5.55 6.78 5.76 5.59 EPS Actual 5.63 6.83 5.64 5.47 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% 7.000000000000001% -12.0% -1.0%

Tracking Chemed's Stock Performance

Shares of Chemed were trading at $470.72 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.79%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Chemed

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Chemed.

The consensus rating for Chemed is Buy, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $596.67, there's a potential 26.76% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Option Care Health, RadNet and BrightSpring Health, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Option Care Health, with an average 1-year price target of $38.0, suggesting a potential 91.93% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for RadNet, with an average 1-year price target of $69.0, suggesting a potential 85.34% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for BrightSpring Health, with an average 1-year price target of $26.0, suggesting a potential 94.48% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Option Care Health, RadNet and BrightSpring Health, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Chemed Buy 9.79% $216.41M 6.24% Option Care Health Outperform 16.31% $263.05M 3.39% RadNet Buy 9.19% $17.92M -4.21% BrightSpring Health Outperform 25.92% $338.37M 1.77%

Key Takeaway:

Chemed ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Chemed is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Delving into Chemed's Background

Chemed Corp purchases, operates, and divests subsidiaries engaged in diverse business activities to maximize shareholder value. Through its subsidiaries, the company operates in the following segments: VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment generates the majority of the firm's revenue and provides hospice and palliative care services to patients with terminal illnesses through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, and volunteers. The Roto-Rooter segment provides plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and related services to residential and commercial customers.

Understanding the Numbers: Chemed's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Chemed's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.79% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Chemed's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.09%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chemed's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.24%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.23%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, Chemed adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Chemed visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.