Uncovering Potential: Fabrinet's Earnings Preview

Fabrinet FN is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Fabrinet will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47.

Fabrinet bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.12, leading to a 8.19% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Fabrinet's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.47 2.49 2.38 2.24 EPS Actual 2.52 2.61 2.39 2.41 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -8.0% -4.0% 16.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Fabrinet were trading at $308.89 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 47.16%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Fabrinet

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Fabrinet.

The consensus rating for Fabrinet is Buy, derived from 6 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $267.83 implies a potential 13.29% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sanmina, TTM Technologies and Flex, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sanmina, with an average 1-year price target of $110.0, suggesting a potential 64.39% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for TTM Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $41.12, suggesting a potential 86.69% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Flex, with an average 1-year price target of $54.25, suggesting a potential 82.44% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Sanmina, TTM Technologies and Flex, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Fabrinet Buy 19.17% $102.18M 4.34% Sanmina Neutral 8.15% $176.24M 2.87% TTM Technologies Buy 13.78% $130.97M 2.04% Flex Outperform 2.77% $563M 3.81%

Key Takeaway:

Fabrinet ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Fabrinet is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of revenue growth and gross profit, but lags behind in return on equity.

Delving into Fabrinet's Background

Fabrinet provides advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, automotive components, medical devices, and sensors. The company offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, complex printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing. The company generates the majority of its revenue from North America and Asia-Pacific, with the rest from Europe.

Fabrinet's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Fabrinet's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.17%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Fabrinet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fabrinet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.34%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fabrinet's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.15%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Fabrinet's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

To track all earnings releases for Fabrinet visit their earnings calendar on our site.

