A Peek at Ashland's Future Earnings

Ashland ASH will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Ashland to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18.

Investors in Ashland are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.11, leading to a 9.85% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Ashland's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.10 0.18 1.28 1.43 EPS Actual 0.99 0.28 1.26 1.49 Price Change % -10.0% -10.0% -8.0% -10.0%

Market Performance of Ashland's Stock

Shares of Ashland were trading at $51.26 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 46.76%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Ashland

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Ashland.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Ashland, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $71.33, suggesting a potential 39.15% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Perimeter Solutions, Quaker Houghton and Minerals Technologies, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Perimeter Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $18.5, suggesting a potential 63.91% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Quaker Houghton, with an average 1-year price target of $146.0, suggesting a potential 184.82% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Minerals Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $84.0, suggesting a potential 63.87% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Perimeter Solutions, Quaker Houghton and Minerals Technologies, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ashland Buy -16.70% $147M 1.20% Perimeter Solutions Buy 21.99% $28.15M 4.78% Quaker Houghton Buy -5.71% $161.26M 0.94% Minerals Technologies Buy 7.54% $119.60M 2.79%

Key Takeaway:

Ashland ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering Ashland: A Closer Look

Ashland Inc is a world-wide specialty materials company that serves a wide range of industrial markets. The company has a business-centric operating model and is organized into four distinct segments: life sciences, personal care, specialty additives, and intermediates. Key customers for the firm include pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers of personal care products, food and beverages, and nutraceuticals and supplements. The life sciences segment derives maximum revenue. The company generates its sales from North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, and Others.

Ashland's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Ashland faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -16.7% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Ashland's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.47% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ashland's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ashland's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.59%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ashland's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.58, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

