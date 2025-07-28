Insights into Sysco's Upcoming Earnings

Sysco SYY is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Sysco to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39.

The announcement from Sysco is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.07, leading to a 1.65% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Sysco's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.03 0.93 1.13 1.38 EPS Actual 0.96 0.93 1.09 1.39 Price Change % 2.0% -0.0% 0.0% 0.0%

Performance of Sysco Shares

Shares of Sysco were trading at $80.3 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Sysco

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Sysco.

With 9 analyst ratings, Sysco has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $81.33, indicating a potential 1.28% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of US Foods Hldg, Performance Food Gr and The Chefs' Warehouse, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for US Foods Hldg, with an average 1-year price target of $86.75, suggesting a potential 8.03% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Performance Food Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $104.71, suggesting a potential 30.4% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for The Chefs' Warehouse, with an average 1-year price target of $68.0, suggesting a potential 15.32% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for US Foods Hldg, Performance Food Gr and The Chefs' Warehouse, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sysco Outperform 1.12% $3.58B 20.38% US Foods Hldg Buy 4.49% $1.61B 2.52% Performance Food Gr Buy 10.45% $1.82B 1.36% The Chefs' Warehouse Buy 8.72% $226.00M 1.91%

Key Takeaway:

Sysco ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Unveiling the Story Behind Sysco

Sysco is the largest US foodservice distributor with 17% share of the highly fragmented $370 billion domestic market. It distributes roughly 500,000 food and nonfood products to restaurants (62% of fiscal 2024 revenue), education and government buildings (7%), travel and leisure (6%), healthcare facilities (7%), and other locations (18%) where individuals consume away-from-home meals. In fiscal 2024, 70% of the firm's revenue was derived from its US foodservice operations, while its international (18%), quick-service logistics (10%), and other (2%) segments contributed the rest.

Sysco's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Sysco's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.12%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Sysco's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.05%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sysco's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 20.38%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sysco's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.55%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sysco's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 7.6. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

