Preview: Ekso Bionics Holdings's Earnings

Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Ekso Bionics Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.20.

Ekso Bionics Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.15, leading to a 9.11% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Ekso Bionics Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -1.65 -1.2 -1.5 -1.95 EPS Actual -1.80 -2.1 -1.5 -1.95 Price Change % -9.0% -1.0% -15.0% -28.999999999999996%

Performance of Ekso Bionics Holdings Shares

Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings were trading at $4.72 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 78.81%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Ekso Bionics Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Ekso Bionics Holdings.

Analysts have given Ekso Bionics Holdings a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $4.0, indicating a potential 15.25% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PAVmed and Co-Diagnostics, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for PAVmed, with an average 1-year price target of $19.0, suggesting a potential 302.54% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Co-Diagnostics, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, suggesting a potential 111.86% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for PAVmed and Co-Diagnostics, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ekso Bionics Holdings Buy -10.14% $1.81M -24.54% PAVmed Buy -99.21% $-28K 274.23% Co-Diagnostics Buy -80.11% $28.69K -14.74%

Key Takeaway:

Ekso Bionics Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering Ekso Bionics Holdings: A Closer Look

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc designs, develops and sells exoskeleton technology used in healthcare and industrial markets. The wearable exoskeletons are to be worn over clothes and controlled by a trained operator to augment human strength, endurance, and mobility. The company's segments are Enterprise Health and Personal Health. All of the company's operations are held in the United States. The regions the company operates in are the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Ekso Bionics Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Ekso Bionics Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.14% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -92.36%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ekso Bionics Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -24.54%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -11.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ekso Bionics Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.44.

To track all earnings releases for Ekso Bionics Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.