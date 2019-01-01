Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$-0.360
Quarterly Revenue
$2.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.6M
Earnings History
Ekso Bionics Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) reporting earnings?
Ekso Bionics Holdings (EKSO) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO)?
The Actual EPS was $-2.85, which beat the estimate of $-4.95.
What were Ekso Bionics Holdings’s (NASDAQ:EKSO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.9M, which missed the estimate of $2.3M.
