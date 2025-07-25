Preview: Simpson Manufacturing Co's Earnings

Simpson Manufacturing Co SSD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Simpson Manufacturing Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.31.

Investors in Simpson Manufacturing Co are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.31, leading to a 0.19% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Simpson Manufacturing Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.54 1.22 2.40 2.48 EPS Actual 1.85 1.31 2.21 2.31 Price Change % 0.0% 1.0% -5.0% -1.0%

Simpson Manufacturing Co Share Price Analysis

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co were trading at $163.55 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.23%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

