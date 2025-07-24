Central Pacific Financial's Earnings Outlook

Central Pacific Financial CPF will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-07-25. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Central Pacific Financial to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70.

Central Pacific Financial bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 2.27% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Central Pacific Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.63 0.62 0.56 0.47 EPS Actual 0.65 0.70 0.58 0.58 Price Change % -2.0% 5.0% 1.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of Central Pacific Financial's Stock

Shares of Central Pacific Financial were trading at $28.45 as of July 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.16%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

