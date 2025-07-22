Examining the Future: Netstreit's Earnings Outlook

Netstreit NTST will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Netstreit to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

The announcement from Netstreit is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.92% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Netstreit's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.31 0.32 0.31 EPS Actual 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.32 Price Change % 2.0% 4.0% 5.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Netstreit were trading at $17.98 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Netstreit

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Netstreit.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Netstreit, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $19.0, suggesting a potential 5.67% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Getty Realty, Whitestone REIT and Curbline Properties, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Getty Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $30.5, suggesting a potential 69.63% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Whitestone REIT, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 16.57% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Curbline Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $26.0, suggesting a potential 44.61% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Getty Realty, Whitestone REIT and Curbline Properties, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Netstreit Buy 21.98% $38.03M 0.13% Getty Realty Neutral 6.86% $50.35M 1.46% Whitestone REIT Buy 1.48% $27.06M 0.85% Curbline Properties Neutral 38.00% $28.47M 0.54%

Key Takeaway:

Netstreit ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit and Return on Equity compared to others.

Delving into Netstreit's Background

Netstreit Corp is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The company acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant, retail commercial real estate subject to long-term net leases with high-credit quality tenants across the United States. It focuses on tenants in industries where a physical location is critical to the generation of sales and profits, with a focus on necessity goods and essential services in the retail sector, including home improvement, auto parts, drug stores and pharmacies, general retail, grocers, convenience stores, discount stores, and quick-service restaurants. Majorily operates in U.S. States and Other counties, and derives maximum of revenue from USA.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Netstreit

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Netstreit displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.98%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Netstreit's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Netstreit's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.07%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Netstreit's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.72.

To track all earnings releases for Netstreit visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.