Earnings Scheduled For July 9, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Target Hospitality TH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $24.30 million.

• Theratechnologies THTX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $24.30 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Bassett Furniture Indus BSET is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $82.03 million.

• Methode Electronics MEI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $292.27 million.

• Pure Cycle PCYO is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• AZZ AZZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $435.91 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.