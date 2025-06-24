Earnings Scheduled For June 24, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• TH International THCH is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• TD Synnex SNX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.03 per share on revenue of $14.76 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Anterix ATEX is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• AeroVironment AVAV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $242.69 million.
• Worthington Enterprises WOR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $301.44 million.
• FedEx FDX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.89 per share on revenue of $21.82 billion.
• BlackBerry BB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $112.18 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
