June 24, 2025 4:32 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For June 24, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• TH International THCH is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• TD Synnex SNX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.03 per share on revenue of $14.76 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Anterix ATEX is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• AeroVironment AVAV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $242.69 million.

• Worthington Enterprises WOR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $301.44 million.

• FedEx FDX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.89 per share on revenue of $21.82 billion.

• BlackBerry BB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $112.18 million.

ATEX Logo
ATEXAnterix Inc
$28.34-%

Overview
AVAV Logo
AVAVAeroVironment Inc
$193.401.13%
BB Logo
BBBlackBerry Ltd
$4.401.85%
FDX Logo
FDXFedEx Corp
$230.310.47%
SNX Logo
SNXTD Synnex Corp
$128.340.58%
THCH Logo
THCHTH International Ltd
$2.998.33%
WOR Logo
WORWorthington Enterprises Inc
$61.303.55%
