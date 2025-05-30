Earnings Scheduled For May 30, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• UP Fintech Holding TIGR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $111.60 million.

• Yatra Online YTRA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $26.40 million.

• Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF WEED is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $70.57 million.

• Canopy Gwth CGC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $49.92 million.

• LandBridge LB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $243.64 million.

• Shoe Carnival SCVL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $280.70 million.

