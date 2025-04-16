Exploring Fifth Third Bancorp's Earnings Expectations

Fifth Third Bancorp FITB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-04-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Fifth Third Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77.

Anticipation surrounds Fifth Third Bancorp's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 2.07% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Fifth Third Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.88 0.83 0.85 0.69 EPS Actual 0.90 0.85 0.86 0.76 Price Change % -2.0% -2.0% 2.0% 6.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp were trading at $35.07 as of April 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

