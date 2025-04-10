April 10, 2025 4:32 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For April 10, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• CureVac CVAC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $20.58 million.

• CarMax KMX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $5.96 billion.

• Byrna Technologies BYRN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $26.15 million.

• Bank7 BSVN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $22.86 million.

• Northern Technologies NTIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $20.20 million.

• Lovesac LOVE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $230.33 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

