Earnings Scheduled For April 10, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• CureVac CVAC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $20.58 million.
• CarMax KMX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $5.96 billion.
• Byrna Technologies BYRN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $26.15 million.
• Bank7 BSVN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $22.86 million.
• Northern Technologies NTIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $20.20 million.
• Lovesac LOVE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $230.33 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
