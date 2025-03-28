March 28, 2025 4:32 AM 2 min read

Earnings Scheduled For March 28, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Super League Enterprise SLE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $5.50 million.

• Humacyte HUMA is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• AIM ImmunoTech AIM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $130.50 million.

• SBC Medical Group Holding SBC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $56.85 million.

• Katapult Holdings KPLT is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.09 per share on revenue of $62.35 million.

• LiqTech Intl LIQT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $3.80 million.

• Cheche Group CCG is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• China Automotive Systems CAAS is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• So-Young Intl SY is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ZSPACE ZSPC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $9.61 million.

• ImmunoPrecise Antibodies IPA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $4.93 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Xos XOS is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.24 per share on revenue of $17.79 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

