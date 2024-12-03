Core & Main: Q3 Earnings Insights

Core & Main CNM released its Q3 earnings on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Core & Main beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.66.
Revenue was up $211.00 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.13, resulting in a 4.0% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Core & Main's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.74
|0.52
|0.35
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|0.61
|0.49
|0.34
|0.65
|Revenue Estimate
|2.06B
|1.72B
|1.43B
|1.83B
|Revenue Actual
|1.96B
|1.74B
|1.44B
|1.83B
To track all earnings releases for Core & Main visit their earnings calendar here.
