Core & Main: Q3 Earnings Insights

Core & Main CNM released its Q3 earnings on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Core & Main beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.66.

Revenue was up $211.00 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.13, resulting in a 4.0% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Core & Main's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023
EPS Estimate 0.74 0.52 0.35 0.69
EPS Actual 0.61 0.49 0.34 0.65
Revenue Estimate 2.06B 1.72B 1.43B 1.83B
Revenue Actual 1.96B 1.74B 1.44B 1.83B

To track all earnings releases for Core & Main visit their earnings calendar here.

