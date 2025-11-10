Analyst Expectations For DraftKings's Future

Throughout the last three months, 20 analysts have evaluated DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 6 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 6 3 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $48.95, with a high estimate of $63.00 and a low estimate of $33.00. A decline of 9.69% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of DraftKings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00 Michael Graham Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $54.00 $60.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Lowers Buy $37.00 $43.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Lowers Buy $42.00 $45.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $63.00 $65.00 Shaun Kelley B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $35.00 $48.00 Ian Moore Bernstein Lowers Outperform $50.00 $55.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Lowers Buy $50.00 $51.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $55.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Positive $59.00 $64.00 Jack Cummins Berenberg Lowers Buy $43.00 $45.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $54.00 $58.00 David Katz Jefferies Lowers Buy $51.00 $54.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Lowers Buy $45.00 $53.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Lowers Buy $43.00 $53.00 Greg Gibas Northland Capital Markets Lowers Underperform $33.00 $53.00 Steven Sheeckutz Citigroup Lowers Buy $56.00 $58.00 Jed Kelly Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $55.00 $60.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $51.00 $54.00 Robin Farley UBS Lowers Buy $56.00 $58.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to DraftKings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DraftKings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for DraftKings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into DraftKings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DraftKings analyst ratings.

Get to Know DraftKings Better

DraftKings got its start in 2012 as an innovator in daily fantasy sports. Then, following a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that allowed states to legalize online sports wagering, the company expanded into online sports and casino gambling, where it generally holds the number-two or -three revenue share position across states where it competes. DraftKings is now live with online or retail sports betting in 28 states and i-gaming in 5 states, with both products available to around 40% of Canada's population. In 2024, sports revenue was 61% of total sales, i-gaming 32%, and fantasy and lottery 7%. The company also operates a non-fungible token commission-based marketplace and develops and licenses online gaming products.

Unraveling the Financial Story of DraftKings

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining DraftKings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 36.95% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): DraftKings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.78% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DraftKings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.51%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, DraftKings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

