Breaking Down Navient: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Navient, presenting an average target of $14.6, a high estimate of $15.50, and a low estimate of $14.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.35% lower than the prior average price target of $14.80.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Navient by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $14.00 $15.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $14.50 $15.00 Jefferson Harralson Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $15.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $15.00 $16.50 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $15.50 $12.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Navient. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of Navient's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Navient: A Closer Look

Navient Corp provides technology-enabled education finance solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. The company operates its business in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. A majority of its revenue is generated from the Federal Education Loans segment, in which the company owns and manages the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans, generating revenue mainly in the form of net interest income. The Consumer Lending segment owns and manages private education loans and is the master servicer for these portfolios. Through its Earnest brand, the company also refinances and originates in-school private educational loans.

Breaking Down Navient's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Navient faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -36.84% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.97%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Navient's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.54%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Navient's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 18.13, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

