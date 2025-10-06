Breaking Down Trane Technologies: 11 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Trane Technologies and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $482.91, accompanied by a high estimate of $544.00 and a low estimate of $415.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.73% from the previous average price target of $456.73.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Trane Technologies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $415.00 $410.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $494.00 $499.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $485.00 $495.00 Amit Mehrotra UBS Raises Buy $544.00 $500.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $495.00 $480.00 Wesley Brooks HSBC Raises Hold $460.00 $415.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $467.00 $463.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $520.00 $445.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $450.00 $396.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $502.00 $445.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $480.00 $476.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Trane Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Trane Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Trane Technologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Trane Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Trane Technologies's Background

Trane Technologies manufactures and services commercial and residential HVAC systems and transportation refrigeration solutions under its prominent Trane, American Standard, and Thermo King brands. The $20 billion company generates approximately 70% of its sales from equipment and 30% from parts and services. While the firm is domiciled in Ireland, North America accounts for over 80% of its revenue.

Financial Milestones: Trane Technologies's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Trane Technologies's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.27% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Trane Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.22%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trane Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.42%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trane Technologies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.26%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Trane Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.59, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

