Breaking Down Medpace Hldgs: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 1 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 0 2

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $433.6, a high estimate of $510.00, and a low estimate of $305.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 32.03% increase from the previous average price target of $328.40.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Medpace Hldgs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Underweight $425.00 $450.00 David Windley Jefferies Raises Hold $450.00 $400.00 Jamie Clark Rothschild & Co Raises Neutral $474.00 $342.00 Dan Leonard UBS Raises Sell $305.00 $300.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Outperform $510.00 $328.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Hold $436.00 $298.00 Justin Bowers Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $430.00 $270.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $450.00 $300.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Neutral $490.00 $313.00 Charles Rhyee TD Cowen Raises Sell $366.00 $283.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Medpace Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Medpace Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Medpace Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Medpace Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Medpace Hldgs Better

Medpace is a late-stage contract research organization that provides full-service drug-development and clinical trial services to small and midsize biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device firms. It also offers ancillary services, including bioanalytical laboratory services and imaging capabilities. The company was founded over 30 years ago and has more than 5,400 employees across 40 countries. Medpace is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and its operations are primarily based in the US, with additional presence in Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. Cinven, a global private equity firm, acquired Medpace for $915 million in 2014 and exited its investment in 2018.

Medpace Hldgs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Medpace Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.24%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Medpace Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.96%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Medpace Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 23.57%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Medpace Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.2%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Medpace Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.72, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

