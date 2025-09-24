19 Analysts Assess Maplebear: What You Need To Know

Maplebear CART underwent analysis by 19 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 5 6 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 5 3 5 1 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Maplebear, revealing an average target of $57.63, a high estimate of $67.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. Observing a 6.07% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $54.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Maplebear by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $56.00 $64.00 Jake Fuller BTIG Lowers Buy $55.00 $58.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $57.00 $55.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Lowers Outperform $60.00 $65.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Underperform $42.00 $55.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $48.00 $45.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Hold $55.00 $50.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Neutral $55.00 $46.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $65.00 $57.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $47.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $60.00 $55.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $64.00 $55.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Announces Buy $67.00 - Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $65.00 $61.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $58.00 $53.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $66.00 $56.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $55.00 $54.00 Nikhil Devnani Bernstein Raises Outperform $60.00 $55.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $52.00 $47.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Maplebear. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Maplebear. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Maplebear compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Maplebear compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Maplebear's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Maplebear's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Maplebear analyst ratings.

Delving into Maplebear's Background

Maplebear (Instacart) operates a leading grocery delivery platform in the United States and Canada. The company partners with various regional and national grocers, which offer their selection of food and other goods to customers through Instacart's ubiquitous platform. Once an item is ordered through Instacart's site, the item is picked and delivered to the customer's home by one of the platform's 600,000 shoppers, who are classified as independent contractors. Instacart earns fees based on average order value and leverages its platform's high usage to sell advertising, mainly to consumer-packaged goods companies. Instacart currently has about 8 million monthly active users (or orderers) on its platform.

Financial Milestones: Maplebear's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Maplebear showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.06% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Maplebear's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.47% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.52%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Maplebear's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.61%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Maplebear's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.