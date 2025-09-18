Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For TD Synnex

Ratings for TD Synnex SNX were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for TD Synnex, revealing an average target of $161.22, a high estimate of $173.00, and a low estimate of $155.00. This current average has increased by 6.54% from the previous average price target of $151.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive TD Synnex is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $173.00 $155.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Outperform $165.00 $145.00 Ruplu Bhattacharya B of A Securities Raises Buy $170.00 $156.00 Joseph Cardoso JP Morgan Raises Neutral $160.00 $143.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $156.00 $156.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Raises Buy $160.00 $150.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $155.00 $145.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $156.00 $156.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $156.00 $156.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TD Synnex. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TD Synnex compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of TD Synnex's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind TD Synnex

TD Synnex Corp is a distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The company aggregates and distributes IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and data center infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components. Its geographical segments include the Americas, Europe, and APJ.

Unraveling the Financial Story of TD Synnex

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining TD Synnex's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.16% as of 31 May, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: TD Synnex's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.23%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): TD Synnex's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.49.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

