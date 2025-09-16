Breaking Down Unum Gr: 11 Analysts Share Their Views

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Unum Gr UNM during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $92.91, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $79.00. Marking an increase of 0.44%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $92.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Unum Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tracy Benguigui Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $91.00 - Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $79.00 $85.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $100.00 $105.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $95.00 $100.00 Michael Ward UBS Lowers Neutral $87.00 $91.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $96.00 $100.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $83.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $96.00 $87.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $96.00 $89.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $92.00 $88.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $105.00 $97.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Unum Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Unum Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Unum Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Unum Gr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Unum Gr analyst ratings.

About Unum Gr

Unum Group is a provider of group and individual income protection insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and other countries. It is the domestic disability insurer, with the majority of premiums generated from employer plans. The company also offers a complementary portfolio of other insurance products, including long-term care insurance, life insurance, and employer- and employee-paid group benefits. It has the following operating business segments: Unum USA, Unum International, Closed Block, Colonial Life, and Corporate. The majority of the revenue is earned from the Unum USA segment. The firm markets its products through brokers.

Unum Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Unum Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.39% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.03%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Unum Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.98% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Unum Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.54%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.33.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

