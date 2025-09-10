Forecasting The Future: 20 Analyst Projections For Progressive

During the last three months, 20 analysts shared their evaluations of Progressive PGR, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.
The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|4
|4
|12
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $291.4, a high estimate of $347.00, and a low estimate of $265.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.69% lower than the prior average price target of $299.44.
Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview
The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Progressive by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Joshua Shanker
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$347.00
|$344.00
|Bob Huang
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$267.00
|$265.00
|Elyse Greenspan
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$327.00
|$330.00
|Michael Zaremski
|BMO Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$279.00
|$281.00
|Alex Scott
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$281.00
|$287.00
|Matthew Heimermann
|Citigroup
|Announces
|Buy
|$312.00
|-
|Bob Huang
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$265.00
|$275.00
|Yaron Kinar
|Jefferies
|Lowers
|Buy
|$287.00
|$309.00
|Brian Meredith
|UBS
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$268.00
|$280.00
|Bob Huang
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$275.00
|$280.00
|Michael Zaremski
|BMO Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$281.00
|$288.00
|Meyer Shields
|Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
|Lowers
|Market Perform
|$268.00
|$290.00
|David Motemaden
|Evercore ISI Group
|Announces
|In-Line
|$275.00
|-
|Joshua Shanker
|B of A Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$336.00
|$337.00
|Bob Huang
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$280.00
|$290.00
|Meyer Shields
|Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
|Raises
|Market Perform
|$290.00
|$288.00
|Brian Meredith
|UBS
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$280.00
|$291.00
|Alex Scott
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$287.00
|$297.00
|Bob Huang
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$290.00
|$330.00
|Elyse Greenspan
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$333.00
|$328.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Progressive. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Progressive compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Progressive's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.
Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Progressive's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Progressive analyst ratings.
Discovering Progressive: A Closer Look
Progressive underwrites private and commercial auto insurance and specialty lines; it has almost 24 million personal auto policies in force and is one of the largest auto insurers in the United States. Progressive markets its policies through independent insurance agencies in the US and Canada and directly via the internet and telephone. Its premiums are split roughly equally between the agent and the direct channel. The company also offers commercial auto policies and entered homeowners insurance through an acquisition in 2015.
Progressive's Economic Impact: An Analysis
Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.
Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Progressive's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 21.34% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.
Net Margin: Progressive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): Progressive's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.32%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.
Return on Assets (ROA): Progressive's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.8%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.
Debt Management: Progressive's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.21, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.
The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know
Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.
Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.
Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
