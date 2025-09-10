Forecasting The Future: 20 Analyst Projections For Progressive

During the last three months, 20 analysts shared their evaluations of Progressive PGR, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 12 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $291.4, a high estimate of $347.00, and a low estimate of $265.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.69% lower than the prior average price target of $299.44.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Progressive by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $347.00 $344.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $267.00 $265.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $327.00 $330.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $279.00 $281.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $281.00 $287.00 Matthew Heimermann Citigroup Announces Buy $312.00 - Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $265.00 $275.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Lowers Buy $287.00 $309.00 Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Neutral $268.00 $280.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $275.00 $280.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $281.00 $288.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $268.00 $290.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $275.00 - Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Buy $336.00 $337.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $280.00 $290.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $290.00 $288.00 Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Neutral $280.00 $291.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $287.00 $297.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $290.00 $330.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $333.00 $328.00

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Progressive's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Progressive: A Closer Look

Progressive underwrites private and commercial auto insurance and specialty lines; it has almost 24 million personal auto policies in force and is one of the largest auto insurers in the United States. Progressive markets its policies through independent insurance agencies in the US and Canada and directly via the internet and telephone. Its premiums are split roughly equally between the agent and the direct channel. The company also offers commercial auto policies and entered homeowners insurance through an acquisition in 2015.

Progressive's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Progressive's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 21.34% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Progressive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Progressive's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.32%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Progressive's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.8%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Progressive's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.21, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

