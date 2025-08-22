Analyst Expectations For Best Buy Co's Future

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated Best Buy Co BBY, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $80.58, with a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $67.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.39%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Best Buy Co is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $75.00 $82.00 Steven Forbes Guggenheim Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Lowers Buy $80.00 $90.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $69.00 $64.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $82.00 $92.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $74.00 $89.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $90.00 $95.00 Steven Forbes Guggenheim Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Lowers Neutral $70.00 $75.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $67.00 $75.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Best Buy Co. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Best Buy Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Best Buy Co's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Best Buy Co's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Best Buy Co: A Closer Look

With over $41 billion in consolidated 2024 sales, Best Buy is the largest pure-play consumer electronics retailer in the US, boasting roughly 8% share of the North American market and around 33% share of offline sales in the region, per our calculations, CTA, and Euromonitor data. The firm generates the bulk of its sales in-store, with mobile phones and tablets, computers, and appliances representing its three largest categories. Recent investments in e-commerce fulfillment, accelerated by the covid pandemic, have seen the US e-commerce channel roughly double from prepandemic levels, with management estimating that it will represent a mid-30% proportion of sales moving forward.

Best Buy Co: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Best Buy Co's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.9% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Best Buy Co's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.3%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Best Buy Co's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.25%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Best Buy Co's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.4%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, Best Buy Co faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

