Where Prudential Financial Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Prudential Financial PRU, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 7 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Prudential Financial and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $116.89, accompanied by a high estimate of $136.00 and a low estimate of $108.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.77% from the previous average price target of $116.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Prudential Financial by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $117.00 $113.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $119.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $113.00 $116.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $108.00 $109.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $113.00 $117.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $116.00 $113.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $136.00 $126.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $119.00 $109.00 Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Neutral $110.00 $122.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Prudential Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Prudential Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Prudential Financial compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Prudential Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Prudential Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Prudential Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Prudential Financial analyst ratings.

Delving into Prudential Financial's Background

Prudential Financial is one of the largest US life insurers, offering annuities, life insurance, and asset-management products. The United States and Japan are its two largest markets. Its US business contributed about 50% of adjusted 2024 earnings and includes institutional retirement (mostly pension risk transfer), individual retirement (annuities), group insurance, and individual life insurance. Its international business represented about 40% of adjusted earnings, with a strong market position in Japan, and the firm also has a presence in emerging markets like Brazil. The company's investment management business, PGIM, contributed approximately 10% of its 2024 adjusted earnings and has around $1.4 trillion in assets under management.

Financial Insights: Prudential Financial

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Prudential Financial's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.79%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Prudential Financial's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prudential Financial's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.74%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Prudential Financial's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.71. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.