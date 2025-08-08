What Analysts Are Saying About OneStream Stock

Ratings for OneStream OS were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated OneStream and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $31.43, accompanied by a high estimate of $34.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average has increased by 2.81% from the previous average price target of $30.57.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of OneStream's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $28.00 $34.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $30.00 $33.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Raises Neutral $29.00 $27.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $34.00 $32.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Outperform $33.00 $30.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Outperform $33.00 $29.00 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Raises Buy $33.00 $29.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to OneStream. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of OneStream compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for OneStream's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of OneStream's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About OneStream

OneStream Inc is an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and broader operational data and processes within a single platform. The Digital Finance Cloud of the company provides a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business and day-to-day execution. Company platform unifies core financial and operational data and processes within a single platform, with solutions that maintain the integrity of corporate reporting standards for Finance while providing operationally insights for business users.

Financial Insights: OneStream

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: OneStream's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 23.59%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: OneStream's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -17.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): OneStream's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -6.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): OneStream's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.84%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: OneStream's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

