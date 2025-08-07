Breaking Down MasTec: 13 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 13 analysts have evaluated MasTec MTZ, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated MasTec and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $204.85, accompanied by a high estimate of $227.00 and a low estimate of $181.00. Marking an increase of 13.98%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $179.73.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive MasTec is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ati Modak Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $227.00 $195.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $219.00 $220.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $198.00 $181.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $210.00 $170.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $205.00 $196.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $220.00 $192.00 Drew Chamberlain JP Morgan Raises Overweight $214.00 $180.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Overweight $200.00 $145.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $196.00 $171.00 Philip Shen Roth Capital Announces Buy $210.00 - Ati Modak Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $195.00 $156.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $181.00 $171.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Buy $188.00 -

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to MasTec. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MasTec compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MasTec compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MasTec's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of MasTec's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About MasTec

MasTec is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly in North America across a range of industries. The company's primary activities include engineering, building, installing, maintaining, and upgrading communications, oil and gas, utility, renewable energy, and other infrastructure. MasTec reports its results under five segments: communications; clean energy and infrastructure; oil and gas; power delivery; and other.

Financial Milestones: MasTec's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, MasTec showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.71% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: MasTec's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.42%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MasTec's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.94%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): MasTec's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: MasTec's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.91. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

