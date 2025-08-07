Where Boise Cascade Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Boise Cascade BCC, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $104.4, a high estimate of $108.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.79% lower than the prior average price target of $112.00.

The standing of Boise Cascade among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $101.00 $106.00 Ketan Mamtora BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $108.00 $114.00 Kurt Yinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $100.00 $115.00 George Staphos B of A Securities Lowers Buy $107.00 $111.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $106.00 $114.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Boise Cascade. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Boise Cascade compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Boise Cascade's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Boise Cascade's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Boise Cascade Co is a producer of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. The firm operates in two reportable segments, namely Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber (LVL), I-joists, and laminated beams. In addition, it manufactures structural, appearance, and industrial-grade plywood panels, and ponderosa pine lumber. The Building Materials Distribution segment is engaged in the distribution of various building materials, including oriented strand board (OSB), plywood, and lumber; general line items such as siding, composite decking, doors and millwork, metal products, roofing, and insulation; and EWP, among others. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Building Material Distribution segment.

Financial Milestones: Boise Cascade's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Boise Cascade's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.2%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Boise Cascade's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.56%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boise Cascade's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.9%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boise Cascade's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.79%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.24.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

