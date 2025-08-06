Analyst Expectations For Westlake's Future

In the latest quarter, 17 analysts provided ratings for Westlake WLK, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 4 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Westlake and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $91.65, accompanied by a high estimate of $101.00 and a low estimate of $76.00. A decline of 6.25% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Westlake by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neel Kumar Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $90.00 $98.00 Bhavesh Lodaya BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $94.00 $91.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $98.00 $82.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $76.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $99.00 $101.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $95.00 $85.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $92.00 $88.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Buy $84.00 $90.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Outperform $82.00 $100.00 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $92.00 $117.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $85.00 $95.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $88.00 $96.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $101.00 $118.00 Bhavesh Lodaya BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $94.00 $103.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $76.00 $95.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $100.00 $105.00 Neel Kumar Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $98.00 $122.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Westlake. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Westlake. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Westlake compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Westlake compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Westlake's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Westlake's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Westlake

Westlake Corp is a manufacturer and supplier of chemicals, polymers, and building products. Its Performance and Essential Materials segment offers a wide range of essential building blocks for making products utilized in everyday living, including olefins, vinyl chemicals, polyethylene, and epoxies. Its Housing and Infrastructure Products segment produces key finished goods for building products, pipe and fittings, and global compounds businesses.

Understanding the Numbers: Westlake's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Westlake's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.34% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Westlake's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -1.41%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Westlake's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.38%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Westlake's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.19% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Westlake's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.53, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

