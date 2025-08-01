What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Builders FirstSource

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Builders FirstSource BLDR during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $135.83, along with a high estimate of $155.00 and a low estimate of $118.00. This current average represents a 9.75% decrease from the previous average price target of $150.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Builders FirstSource among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Manthey Baird Lowers Neutral $130.00 $145.00 Tyler Batory Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $155.00 $165.00 Jay McCanless Wedbush Lowers Outperform $145.00 $190.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $132.00 $132.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Lowers Hold $118.00 $125.00 Ketan Mamtora BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $135.00 $146.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Builders FirstSource. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Builders FirstSource compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Builders FirstSource's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Builders FirstSource's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of building materials. The company offers structural and related building products such as factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood. The products can be designed for each home individually and are installed by Builders FirstSource. The company's construction-related services include professional installation, turn-key framing, and shell construction. Builders FirstSource's customers range from large production builders to small custom homebuilders.

A Deep Dive into Builders FirstSource's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Builders FirstSource faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.01% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.63%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Builders FirstSource's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Builders FirstSource's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.17. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

