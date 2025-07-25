Breaking Down Ovintiv: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Ovintiv OVV, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $52.17, along with a high estimate of $58.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. Marking an increase of 1.3%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $51.50.

The standing of Ovintiv among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $57.00 $55.00 Jason Bouvier Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $51.00 $48.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $55.00 $53.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $51.00 $47.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $41.00 $46.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $58.00 $60.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ovintiv. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Ovintiv Inc is a North American oil and natural gas exploration and production company that is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of high-quality assets located in the United States and Canada. Its operations also include the marketing of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company has two operating segments: USA Operations, and Canadian Operations. The USA Operations include the exploration for, development of, and production and marketing of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within the United States. The Canadian Operations include the exploration for, development of, and production and marketing of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within Canada.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ovintiv's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.06% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Ovintiv's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.69%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.56%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ovintiv's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.82%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Ovintiv's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.67, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

