Forecasting The Future: 18 Analyst Projections For Dollar Tree

In the latest quarter, 18 analysts provided ratings for Dollar Tree DLTR, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 7 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $98.44, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. This current average has increased by 12.72% from the previous average price target of $87.33.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Dollar Tree by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Overweight $120.00 $95.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $94.00 $92.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $96.00 $80.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $93.00 $72.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $85.00 $80.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $109.00 $100.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $92.00 $86.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $111.00 $72.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $100.00 $95.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $95.00 $95.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $105.00 $90.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $89.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $108.00 $95.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $95.00 $82.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $89.00 $84.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Adjusts Market Perform $80.00 $70.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Raises Buy $100.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dollar Tree. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dollar Tree compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dollar Tree compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Dollar Tree's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Dollar Tree's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Dollar Tree: A Closer Look

Dollar Tree operates discount stores across the United States and Canada, with over 8,800 shops under its namesake banner. About 50% of Dollar Tree's sales in fiscal 2024 were consumables (including food, health and beauty, and cleaning products), around 45% variety items (including toys and homewares), and 5% seasonal items. Dollar Tree sells most of its merchandise at the $1.25 price point and positions its stores in well-populated suburban markets. The retailer has agreed to sell Family Dollar (with about 7,000 stores) to private equity investors for $1 billion.

Financial Milestones: Dollar Tree's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Dollar Tree showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.29% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Dollar Tree's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.4%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dollar Tree's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.71%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dollar Tree's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.86%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.03, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

