Analyst Expectations For MACOM Technology Solns's Future

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on MACOM Technology Solns MTSI, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $150.67, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $143.50, the current average has increased by 5.0%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive MACOM Technology Solns. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $155.00 $140.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $154.00 $136.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $160.00 $140.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $150.00 $125.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $160.00 $160.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Overweight $125.00 $160.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MACOM Technology Solns. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of MACOM Technology Solns compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MACOM Technology Solns's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of MACOM Technology Solns's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know MACOM Technology Solns Better

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of analog, digital, and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions to original equipment manufacturers and distributors. These solutions are found in systems for industrial, medical, scientific, and test and measurement markets. The firm's portfolio of products includes integrated circuits, multichip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. Roughly a third of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and other countries across the world.

Breaking Down MACOM Technology Solns's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining MACOM Technology Solns's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 30.16% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.42%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MACOM Technology Solns's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.69%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.68%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: MACOM Technology Solns's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.44. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

