Breaking Down Trimble: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Trimble TRMB has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Trimble and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $88.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $84.00. Marking an increase of 5.34%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $84.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Trimble among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $88.00 $81.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $95.00 $88.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $88.00 $84.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $84.00 $84.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Trimble. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Trimble compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Trimble compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Trimble's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Trimble's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Trimble

Trimble Inc is a technology solutions provider that enables office and mobile professionals to connect their workflows and asset lifecycles to drive a more productive, sustainable future. The company has three reportable segments: Architects, Engineers, Construction, and Owners (AECO). This segment provides software solutions that sell through a direct channel to customers in the construction industry. Field Systems. This segment provides hardware and associated software solutions that sell through dealer partner channels. Transportation and Logistics (T&L). This segment provides solutions for customers working in long-haul trucking and freight shipping markets.

Financial Milestones: Trimble's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Trimble's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.82%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Trimble's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trimble's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.19% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trimble's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.73% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Trimble's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.26, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

