Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $26.88, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.4% from the previous average price target of $26.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $32.00 $27.00 Ami Fadia Needham Raises Buy $30.00 $27.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Lowers Buy $22.00 $25.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $20.00 $20.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $28.00 $28.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It has two core franchises in neuroscience and neuro-rare diseases. The neuroscience franchise is anchored by its commercial product NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's Disease Psychosis (PDP). The neuro-rare disease franchise is anchored by the commercial product DAYBUE, which is used for the treatment of Rett syndrome. In addition, the company has various product candidates under development in different stages, including ACP-204, ACP-101, ACP-211, ACP-711, ACP-2591, etc.

A Deep Dive into ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.7%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.77%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.53%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.64%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.