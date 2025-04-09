Breaking Down Tractor Supply: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Tractor Supply TSCO, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $61.22, a high estimate of $67.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $60.75, the current average has increased by 0.77%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Tractor Supply among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|---------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Jeff Lick |Stephens & Co. |Announces |Equal-Weight | $56.00|- | |Christopher Horvers |JP Morgan |Raises |Neutral | $59.00|$58.00 | |Scot Ciccarelli |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $60.00|$63.00 | |Steven Forbes |Guggenheim |Maintains |Buy | $60.00|$60.00 | |Joseph Feldman |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Outperform | $67.00|$67.00 | |Joseph Feldman |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Outperform | $67.00|$67.00 | |Joseph Feldman |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Outperform | $67.00|$67.00 | |David Bellinger |Mizuho |Raises |Outperform | $62.00|$60.00 | |Elizabeth Suzuki |B of A Securities |Raises |Underperform | $53.00|$44.00 |

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tractor Supply. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tractor Supply compared to the broader market.

Capture valuable insights into Tractor Supply's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tractor Supply analyst ratings.

Discovering Tractor Supply: A Closer Look

Tractor Supply is the largest operator of retail farm and ranch stores in the United States. The company targets recreational farmers and ranchers and has little exposure to commercial and industrial farm operations. At the end of fiscal 2024, the company operated 2,296 of its namesake banners in 49 states, along with 206 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores. Stores are generally concentrated in rural communities, as opposed to urban and suburban areas. In fiscal 2023 (most recent data available), revenue consisted primarily of livestock, equine & agriculture (27%), companion animal (25%), and seasonal & recreation (22%).

Tractor Supply: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Tractor Supply displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.11%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Tractor Supply's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.26%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tractor Supply's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.37% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tractor Supply's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.42%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Tractor Supply's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.39, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

