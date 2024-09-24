Unveiling 5 Analyst Insights On Cibus

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Cibus CBUS over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Cibus, revealing an average target of $22.3, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average represents a 1.63% decrease from the previous average price target of $22.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Cibus among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Venezia Alliance Global Partners Lowers Buy $23.50 $25.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $20.00 $21.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $21.00 $22.00 Matthew Venezia Alliance Global Partners Announces Buy $25.00 - Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $22.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cibus. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cibus compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Cibus's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cibus's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Cibus's Background

Cibus Inc is a biotechnology company. The company develops and commercializes a proprietary gene-editing technology, Rapid Trait Development System that integrates crop specific cell biology platforms with a series of gene editing technologies. The company's primary business is the development of plant traits that help address specific productivity or yield challenges in farming such as traits addressing plant agronomy, disease, insects, weeds, nutrient-use, or the climate.

Cibus's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cibus's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 325.38% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Cibus's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3398.33%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cibus's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -10.38%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -5.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Cibus's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

