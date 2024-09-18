A Closer Look at 13 Analyst Recommendations For Guess

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Guess GES over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Guess and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $31.69, accompanied by a high estimate of $37.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.53%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Guess by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Lowers Neutral $22.00 $24.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $21.00 $26.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Lowers Buy $29.00 $37.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $26.00 $26.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $26.00 $26.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Guess. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Guess. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Guess compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Guess compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Guess's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Guess's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Guess analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Guess's Background

Guess? Inc designs, markets distributes, and licenses contemporary apparel and accessories that reflect European fashion sensibilities and American Lifestyle under brands including Guess, Marciano, and G by Guess. The company has five reportable segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and licensing. Geographically, the company derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Guess's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Guess's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.24%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Guess's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Guess's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.04%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Guess's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.39%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Guess's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.86. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.