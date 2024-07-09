Where Monolithic Power Systems Stands With Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems MPWR were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $839.8, with a high estimate of $975.00 and a low estimate of $725.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.56% increase from the previous average price target of $780.80.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Monolithic Power Systems's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $975.00 $850.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $900.00 $750.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $800.00 $800.00 Gary Mobley Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $725.00 $715.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $799.00 $789.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Monolithic Power Systems. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Monolithic Power Systems compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Monolithic Power Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Monolithic Power Systems's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Monolithic Power Systems's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems is an analog and mixed-signal chipmaker, specializing in power management solutions. The firm's mission is to reduce total energy consumption in end systems, and it serves the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer end markets. MPS uses a fabless manufacturing model, partnering with third-party chip foundries to host its proprietary BCD process technology.

Understanding the Numbers: Monolithic Power Systems's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Monolithic Power Systems showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.51% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 20.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Monolithic Power Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.45%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Monolithic Power Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.69%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Monolithic Power Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

