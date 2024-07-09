Assessing Qualcomm: Insights From 23 Financial Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 23 analysts have shared their insights on Qualcomm QCOM, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 6 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 5 5 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $198.04, along with a high estimate of $270.00 and a low estimate of $140.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.73% increase from the previous average price target of $175.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Qualcomm. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $225.00 $205.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $270.00 $238.00 Matt Ramsay TD Cowen Raises Buy $235.00 $200.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Buy $240.00 $180.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Raises Buy $245.00 $180.00 Jim Kelleher Argus Research Raises Buy $205.00 $180.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $190.00 $190.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Neutral $170.00 $160.00 Michael Walkley Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $206.00 $180.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $185.00 $155.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $185.00 $165.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $185.00 $170.00 Gary Mobley Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $140.00 $120.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $175.00 $165.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Raises Outperform $200.00 $160.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $172.00 $158.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Raises Buy $180.00 $173.00 Chris Caso Wolfe Research Raises Outperform $200.00 $180.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Buy $180.00 $160.00 Frank Lee HSBC Raises Buy $190.00 $170.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Announces Buy $200.00 - Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $177.00 -

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Qualcomm compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Discovering Qualcomm: A Closer Look

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Qualcomm: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Qualcomm's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.23% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 24.77%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Qualcomm's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.79%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Qualcomm's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.42%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Qualcomm's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.63. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

