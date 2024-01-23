Key Takeaways From BioNTech Analyst Ratings

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on BioNTech BNTX in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $116.6, a high estimate of $133.00, and a low estimate of $99.00. Experiencing a 11.83% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $132.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of BioNTech among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $107.00 $133.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $99.00 $106.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $133.00 - Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $133.00 $180.00 Matthew Korn Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $111.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BioNTech. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BioNTech compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BioNTech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for BioNTech's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of BioNTech's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BioNTech analyst ratings.

Delving into BioNTech's Background

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's oncology pipeline contains several classes of drugs, including mRNA-based drugs to encode antigens, neoantigens, cytokines, and antibodies; cell therapies; bispecific antibodies; and small-molecule immunomodulators. BioNTech is partnered with several large pharmaceutical companies, including Roche, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Sanofi, and Genmab. COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty is its first commercialized product.

Breaking Down BioNTech's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: BioNTech's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -74.13%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: BioNTech's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.94%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): BioNTech's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.81%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): BioNTech's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.72%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

